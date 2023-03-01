Xiong
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Tommy J. Xiong, 28, 3909 Paula Court, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of possession of child pornography.
Three additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.
Manydeeds ordered Xiong to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Xiong cannot use a computer, cellphone or electronic device without his agent’s approval. He also cannot have unsupervised contact with children.
Xiong was ordered to comply with the sex offender registry and undergo a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.
Xiong was fined $1,018.
According to the criminal complaint in Xiong’s case:
An Eau Claire police detective was conducting an online investigation March 5, 2018, for offenders sharing child pornography.
The detective was able to download four images of child pornography linked to Xiong.
On Oct. 29, 2018, the detective noticed that additional child pornography was being downloaded on a device at Xiong’s residence.
On Nov. 1, 2018, authorities executed a search warrant at Xiong’s residence.
During an interview with Xiong, he admitted to downloading child pornography.
Xiong’s laptop computer was seized, and child pornography was found on the device.
