An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for his seventh drunken driving arrest since 1989.
Frederick N. Kastel, 61, 5623 Renee Drive, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Kastel to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Kastel was fined $2,563 and had his driver’s license revoked for three years.
As conditions of supervision, Kastel must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming, counseling and treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy was parked on West Cameron Street at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2018, in the town of Union when he heard the squealing of tires.
The deputy saw a dark-colored truck leaving Elk Lake Tavern and traveling onto Cameron Street.
A small amount of smoke appeared to be coming from the rear tires.
The deputy turned on his emergency lights and followed the truck.
The truck turned on Gregorson Drive, drove on the wrong side of the road for a time and then traveled partially on the right shoulder.
The truck then stopped. The driver was identified as Kastel.
Kastel told the deputy he had “more than enough” to drink and didn’t mean to spin his tires. He was unable to explain the reasons for his driving behavior.
A strong odor of intoxicants came from Kastel’s breath. His eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and his speech was slurred.
Kastel declined to perform field sobriety tests.
Kastel was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood draw.
Kastel was previously convicted of drunken driving in June 1998 in Trempealeau County, and in September 1989, May 1999, April 2002, May 2004 and January 2010 in Eau Claire County.