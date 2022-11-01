EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for going on a one-day spending spree with a credit card a woman inadvertently dropped at a bowling alley.

Andrew L. White, 38, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of identity theft. Three additional counts of the same charge were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com