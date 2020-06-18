An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for stealing a truck and possessing a significant amount of methamphetamine.
Trey E. Wardon, 28, 3786 80th St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Judge Emily Long ordered Wardon to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Wardon must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with Menards stores.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man told police he allowed a woman to use his Toyota truck on Oct. 28. The woman texted the man the next day to report that Wardon had stolen the truck.
On Oct. 30, employees with Menards on South Hastings Way reported that a man had stolen various items and provided false identification to them.
A police officer found the suspect, identified as Wardon, creeping through the woods headed south toward Golf Road and the overpass at U.S. 53.
Wardon possessed several small plastic bags with pills and white powder, which was identified as methamphetamine.
Wardon admitted he had smoked methamphetamine earlier that day.
The officer also found Menards merchandise on Wardon, which was returned to the store.
The stolen truck was located in the Menards parking lot. The owner retrieved the truck and noticed a great deal of property inside the vehicle that did not belong to him. Much of the property contained drugs, including methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Wardon had the keys to the truck in his possession.
Wardon was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm in August 2018 in Eau Claire County.