EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for his role in a town of Drammen burglary where fifteen guns, rocket launchers, ammunition and other items were taken.

Shaun L. Galloway, 53, 2507 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com