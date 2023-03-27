EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for his role in a town of Drammen burglary where 15 guns, rocket launchers, ammunition and other items were taken.

Kaden D. Bruder, 25, 102 Vine St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, theft and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.