EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend seven years in prison, in part, for possessing a firearm that was used in a February 2021 self-defense fatal shooting on Eau Claire's east side.

Selwyn G. Smith, 57, 511 Dodge St., was sentenced Thursday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and unrelated felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping. 

