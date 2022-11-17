EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 30 months on probation for physically assaulting four nurses while being treated as a patient at an Eau Claire hospital.  

Kenneth C. Willer, 30, 1812 Altoona Ave., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider.

