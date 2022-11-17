EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 30 months on probation for physically assaulting four nurses while being treated as a patient at an Eau Claire hospital.
Kenneth C. Willer, 30, 1812 Altoona Ave., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider.
Two additional counts of the same charge were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.
As conditions of probation, Willer must maintain absolute sobriety, pay an undetermined amount of restitution, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment. Willer must also have no contact with the nurses and pay a $1,036 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, for a reported assault.
A nurse told the officer Willer had come to the hospital earlier that morning for treatment.
Willer began to throw things around his room. When hospital staff attempted to calm him down, he refused and continued to be belligerent.
While staff were trying to strap him down, the nurse said Willer attempted to headbutt her and struck her right shoulder with his head and left shoulder.
The same officer returned to the hospital later that day to speak with two other nurses who said they were also assaulted by Willer.
One of the nurses told the officer that Willer was strapped down to the bed. The nurse said they were supposed to change his position often while he was sedated.
When she released the restraint on his right arm, Willer struck the nurse in the chest with his arm. The nurse said the contact caused her pain.
During the same incident, Willer struck the left shoulder of the second nurse with a closed fist. The second nurse said she also felt pain when she was struck.
A fourth nurse came forward to tell police she was also assaulted by Willer on that day.
At about 3:30 a.m., the nurse said Willer pushed her and he was told this behavior was unacceptable. Just before 6 a.m., the nurse said Willer shoved her again in the stomach and chest, this time with enough force to nearly knock her to the ground.
The nurse said the contact caused her pain that lasted for 30 minutes.
Willer told police he remembered pushing the fourth nurse.