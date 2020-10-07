EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man will spend four years on probation for throwing a fire extinguisher through the window of a residence and attempting to elude officers when they tried to arrest him the following day.
Timothy Coleman, 34, now of Madison, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to elude an officer.
A felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and operating after revocation were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.
As conditions of probation, Coleman was fined $444 and ordered to pay $2,675 in restitution. Coleman must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were called at 9:45 p.m. March 26 to the 1100 block of Grissom Drive for a domestic disturbance.
Dispatchers told officers they received three calls regarding a disturbance at a residence there.
Two occupants of the residence said Coleman dropped by and was causing problems and arguing with one of them in the living room.
One of the occupants escorted Coleman out of the residence while Coleman was calling him names. Coleman then knocked on the door a few times before eventually leaving.
A short time later, the two occupants saw a small red fire extinguisher fly through their living room window. The occupants said Coleman was driving a truck registered to Coleman’s girlfriend.
Forty-five minutes later, officers made phone contact with Coleman at the Eau Claire motel where he was staying. Coleman told officers he would not cooperate with their attempts to arrest him. Because he was uncooperative, officers decided not to take Coleman into custody.
Officers returned to the motel the morning of March 27 to arrest Coleman. Officers left for the second time after Coleman was again uncooperative.
Shortly after leaving the motel, an officer saw the Penske truck drive out of the parking lot of another business. The officer recognized Coleman as the driver and tried to make a traffic stop. The officer turned on her emergency lights as Coleman drove south on Meridian Heights Drive.
Coleman increased his speed and continued on Crestview Drive while the officer was in pursuit. Coleman eventually pulled into the parking lot of the motel where he was staying and was arrested.
Coleman was free on bond for seven other pending criminal cases in both Eau Claire and Dane counties.
Officers also learned Coleman’s license was revoked for a prior drunken driving offense.