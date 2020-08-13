EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for attempting to sell large amounts of marijuana.
Sunny Kou Vue, 20, 1114 Imperial Circle, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Felony counts of attempted delivery of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were previously dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher gave Vue the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service, and fined him $593.
As conditions of probation, Vue must complete an alcohol and drug assessment and forfeit $890 that was seized by the West Central Drug Task Force.
According to the criminal complaint:
A member of the West Central Drug Task Force was in contact with a confidential informant on March 7, 2019, about purchasing a large quantity of marijuana from Vue. The informant told authorities Vue always carries a black backpack and the marijuana is always inside the backpack.
The informant arranged to buy a half pound of marijuana from Vue for $900 and told authorities Vue had recently replenished his supply of marijuana.
The informant was provided with covert surveillance equipment and sent to the buy location in Eau Claire.
While waiting at the buy location, the informant was contacted by Vue, who said he was packaging the half pound of marijuana. The informant entered Vue’s vehicle when Vue arrived. Authorities then moved in and took Vue into custody.
Authorities found a black backpack with just over a half pound of marijuana in the vehicle.
Vue admitted he intended to sell the marijuana to the informant. He also said there was more marijuana at his Ruth Street apartment.
Authorities went to Vue’s apartment, where they found a digital scale and two bags containing more than four pounds of marijuana. Authorities also found $890 in a dresser drawer. Vue indicated this money was related to drugs.
Vue consented to a search of his phone. Authorities located multiple photographs on the phone that showed marijuana appearing to be weighed out. The photos appeared to be time stamped from 2017.
Vue was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in December 2018 in Chippewa County.