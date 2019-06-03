An Eau Claire man will spend 30 months on probation for beating the 69-year-old man he lived with.
Steven K. Scharein, 28, 1016 E. Madison St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery.
Judge Jon Theisen fined Scharein $618.
As conditions of probation, Scharein cannot have contact with the victim and must undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment.
Scharein must also participate in domestic violence and mental health assessments.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer responded to a residence on East Madison Street to meet with the 69-year-old man.
The man was shaken up and felt afraid.
The man said Scharein and his family lived with him since June. Before she died, the man said, his wife asked him to take care of Scharein.
The man described Scharein as a close family friend whom he wanted to help maintain his sobriety.
On Jan. 2, Scharein lost his job and came home angry. The man believed Scharein was intoxicated and may have been under the influence of drugs.
When the man confronted Scharein about breaking his sobriety, Scharein punched the man in the jaw with a closed fist and then struck him three more times in the head.
The man said his mouth hurt for two days, and he struggled to chew food.
The man did not call law enforcement after the incident because Scharein said he would kill him if he did.
Scharein continued to drink alcohol over the next few days, and the man tried to avoid him.
On Jan. 6, Scharein returned to the residence after drinking alcohol. The man asked him to leave.
Scharein got angry and picked up a knife on the kitchen counter. He lifted the knife over the man’s head and said he could do whatever he wanted.
The man said he feared for his life.
The officer contacted and arrested Scharein.
Scharein said the man “verbally instigated” things, which made him angry.
As for the Jan. 2 incident, Scharein said things turned physical but he did not remember what happened.
Scharein said he could have beaten the man up. If he did so, it was because the man was “pushing his buttons.”
Scharein was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in March 2017 in Eau Claire County.