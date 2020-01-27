An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for beating his neighbor after she asked him to move his car so their parking lot could be plowed.
Christopher A. Lamb, 37, 625 Broadway St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of second-offense drunken driving.
Reserve Judge Roderick Cameron fined Lamb $2,037, sentenced him to 30 days in jail and revoked his driver’s license for 14 months.
As conditions of probation, Lamb must undergo any recommended counseling and pay restitution, the amount of which is still to be determined. Lamb also cannot have unsupervised contact with the woman.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Feb. 26, Eau Claire police were sent to an apartment in the 600 block of Broadway Street regarding a male beating a female.
One officer met with the woman, who was crying and breathing heavily. After she calmed down, she told the officer her property manager had called her about moving her vehicle from the parking space because a plow was coming through. She said the property manager asked her to contact Lamb, whose apartment was next door, and ask him to move his vehicle too.
The woman said she knocked on Lamb’s door twice and informed him the property manager wanted him to move his vehicle. However, he didn’t do it.
The woman said she received another call from the property manager asking her to have Lamb move his vehicle because the plow was there and waiting for his truck to be moved.
The woman said she walked over to Lamb’s apartment for the third time and knocked, and he opened the door, began cursing and screaming and told her not to knock on his door anymore.
She said he grabbed her arm and began forcefully pushing and then punching her. She fell to the ground, and she said Lamb then punched the side of her head with a closed fist several times, and he used his knee to strike the right side of her head.
When Lamb walked away, the woman said she got up, yelled for the plow driver to call police and then ran into her apartment, locking and barricading the door.
The plow driver confirmed he witnessed the woman exit her apartment and walk to Lamb’s apartment, where she knocked on the door. The driver said he saw Lamb open the door and begin yelling at and assaulting the woman.
The officer noticed the woman’s right ear was red with a small cut on top of it and the area around her ear was slightly inflamed and starting to bruise. The right side of her forehead also was red and swollen.
Another officer responding to the call saw a pickup pull into the road and then drive up into the parking area of 624 Broadway St. The truck, driven by Lamb, then drove through the parking area and attempted to go out the back, but the vehicle got stuck in the snow.
When the officer contacted Lamb, he smelled strongly of intoxicants and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He admitted to consuming alcohol; although what and how much he drank changed several times. Lamb failed field sobriety tests and denied that any altercation took place.