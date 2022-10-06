EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say brandished two knives at an officer and ran away during an attempt to arrest him will spend two years on probation.

Tasers, less lethal 40mm stun rounds and a device intended to entangle a fleeing suspect were used during the May 28 chase on the city’s north side, police said.

