EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend one year on probation for choking a woman after she told him to stop assaulting his dog.

Fredrick G. Brown, 39, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and battery. He was originally charged with a felony count of strangulation and suffocation.

