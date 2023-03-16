EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years on probation for exposing his 2-month-old grandchild to methamphetamine.

Kenneth D. Hester, 43, 1828 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and neglecting a child, and unrelated counts of bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of burglarious tools.