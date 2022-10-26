EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 10 years on probation for resisting arrest and giving an Eau Claire police officer a concussion and broken nose after kicking the officer in the head several times.

Steven W. Bruns III, 35, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm.

