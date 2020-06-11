An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months on probation for injuring a 3-year-old child.
Eric W. Heisler, 36, 1828 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.
Heisler was originally charged with one felony count of physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Heisler $886.
As conditions of probation, Heisler must maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an anger management assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.
Heisler cannot have contact with the child unless approved by his probation agent and the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. And any contact must be supervised.
Heisler also cannot use physical discipline.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 29, 2019, an Eau Claire police officer was sent to the emergency department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on a report of child abuse.
There, the 3-year-old’s mother told the officer she had picked up the boy from Heisler that day.
The boy had dark half moon areas below his eyes, so she asked Heisler about it, and he said he didn’t know what had happened.
After leaving, the boy told his mother his back hurt, so she lifted his shirt and saw bruises. She then took him to Mayo Clinic Health System to be checked out.
At the hospital, numerous small circular bruises were visible on the child’s hands, elbows and right buttock area. He also had an abrasion on the left side of his forehead.
At one point, the boy said Heisler had hit him there, the mother said.