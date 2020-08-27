EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for damaging his mother's home and threatening her husband with a knife.
Nicholas M. Palomar, 26, 3602 Powell Drive, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery and no contest to misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
For the misdemeanors, Judge Michael Schumacher placed Palomar on two years of probation and fined him $1,539. As conditions of probation, Palomar must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
As part of a four-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Palomar pays an additional $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 80 hours of community service, and undergoes an alcohol and drug assessment. He also cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy was sent to a residence on Powell Drive in the town of Seymour at 2:15 a.m. on June 10, 2019, because Palomar was intoxicated and reportedly hitting his mother.
Palomar’s mother and her husband said Palomar came home highly intoxicated. He was loud and woke them up. Palomar yelled at his mother when she tried to calm him down. The husband came out of the bedroom to see Palomar push his mother. Palomar then yelled at the husband, pushed him and tried to provoke a fight.
Palomar knocked the chandelier from the ceiling and broke it. He knocked pictures off the wall, causing the frames to break.
The husband got to the bedroom and closed the door. Palomar left when he heard the husband calling the police. The couple said Palomar was supposed to move out on June 1, 2019. The husband said he was going to lock all the doors and change the code on the garage door.
Two hours later, a deputy was sent back to the residence because Palomar returned.
When he arrived, the deputy saw the mother running toward the end of the driveway with blood on her hair and hands. Palomar was sitting on the front steps. His shirt, arms and face were covered in blood.
Officers tied a tourniquet to Palomar’s arm because it was spurting blood. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Inside the house was a significant amount of blood, chunks of hair which the husband said were his, broken picture frames and glass, and a broken bedroom door. A deputy saw the husband’s tooth was also chipped.
The husband said Palomar got into the house by breaking the glass on the front door. Once inside Palomar grabbed his hair and repeatedly punched the side of his head and face. The husband said he broke free and ran outside.
He then saw Palomar with a large knife. Palomar raised the knife over his head with the point down and chased the husband.
The husband locked himself in the bathroom just before deputies arrived.