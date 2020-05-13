An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for threatening to stab another man with a knife.
Tony L. Nelson, 31, 1220 Pershing St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.
Nelson was fined $518.
As conditions of probation, Manydeeds ordered Nelson to not have contact with the victim or possess weapons.
Nelson also cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Nelson must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of Imperial Circle at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, on a report of Nelson trying to stab another man.
Nelson had been drinking alcohol and began arguing with someone at the residence.
The other man then told Nelson to leave.
At one point, Nelson pulled out a pocket knife and opened the blade.
Nelson held the blade above the other man’s head and threatened to kill him.
The other man moved back quickly when Nelson swung the knife at him in a slashing motion.
Nelson then left the residence.
Nelson was found at his parents’ residence and arrested. He said he did nothing wrong and asked what he was being arrested for.