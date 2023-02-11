EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for a stabbing incident outside of a Birch Street tavern on New Year's Day in 2021.

James R. Sande, 35, 2610 Mont Claire Road, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

