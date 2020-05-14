An Eau Claire man accused of holding a knife to another man’s throat and robbing him outside of a local hotel will spend two years in prison.
Anthony L. Perkins, 48, 618 S. Barstow St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
A felony count of armed robbery was dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.
Schumacher ordered Perkins to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Perkins cannot have contact with the victim or Regency Inn. He also must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers responded to the Regency Inn, 1828 S. Hastings Way, on Nov. 2 on a report that a man staying at the hotel was involved in an armed robbery.
At one point, the victim said, he went outside to smoke in his vehicle.
Perkins then approached him, pushed him off balance and pulled out a black folding pocket knife with a 3-inch blade.
Perkins put the knife up to the victim's throat and told him to "give me the money."
The victim said he told Perkins he didn't have any money and started to hit him and push him away.
The victim honked the horn of his vehicle and shouted, which attracted the attention of bystanders.
Perkins then quickly grabbed the victim's cigarettes and a handful of loose change from the victim’s van and dashed back into the hotel.
Police identified Perkins using surveillance video, which showed him outside the van and later getting rid of the knife in a garbage can. Police retrieved the knife.
A witness said when Perkins returned to his hotel room, he was sweating and breathing heavily.
He was arrested without incident, but told multiple stories to police when interviewed about the night’s events.
The victim had paid for the hotel room for himself, two women and Perkins to use for the night.
Perkins and the victim did not know each other before that night.