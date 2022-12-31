EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire County Jail inmate will spend four years on probation for stabbing a fellow inmate in the neck with a pencil.

Gregg M. Shiver, 48, 1806 Redwood Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery.

