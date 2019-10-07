A man serving a prison term for burglarizing Eau Claire businesses will spend an additional 16 years in prison for a child pornography and sexual assault case.
“There’s no doubt that you need to be punished,” Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds said Monday during Davy L. Cole’s sentencing hearing.
“The community needs to be protected,” Manydeeds said.
Cole, 31, was sentenced on two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Fifteen additional felony charges — including child enticement, second-degree sexual assault of a child, trafficking of a child and two additional counts of possession of child pornography — were previously dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Manydeeds ordered Cole to spend 20 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Cole must undergo alcohol and other drug, and mental health assessments.
Cole also cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with the victims and girls not related to him. He cannot have unsupervised use of the internet.
Cole will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
The girls related to this case will have to live with what happened to them, Manydeeds said.
“Their lives are a mess,” he said.
Cole’s attorney, Robert Thorson, said Cole has accepted responsibility for the charges he was convicted of.
“He understands he’s made some poor decisions,” Thorson said. “He basically wants to break this all down and get a perspective on things. He does want to be proactive in his recovery.”
Cole asked Manydeeds to consider giving him another chance.
“I’ve never been a bad person a day in my life. Never have I ever been a threat to the community,” he said.
“I would never hurt a child or never do anything close to that,” Cole said. “There’s nothing violent in my background at all. I feel like I deserve a second chance.”
According to the criminal complaint:
The case involves seven teenage girls, who all were between the ages of 14 and 16 when the incidents occurred.
Cole, who identified himself by a fake name, communicated with them primarily via Facebook and other social media applications. To persuade the girls to meet with him in person, Cole is accused of promising them cash, food, alcohol or other controlled substances.
In August 2017, an Eau Claire police detective was searching Cole’s cellphone and Facebook records as part of a separate criminal investigation. In the records the detective received from Facebook for Cole’s account, he found Cole used another name.
In the Facebook account under that name, the detective found a photo he suspected to be child pornography. The girl in the photo later was identified.
In an interview on Aug. 16, 2017, when the girl was 16, she told the detective she met Cole under the false name a couple of years earlier. She said they were not Facebook friends but messaged each other on Facebook Messenger.
The girl told the detective that Cole wanted nude photos of her and a friend so he could place an advertisement. The teen said Cole said they would not have to “sell ourselves” but would just have to talk to and flirt with men who responded to the ad, and they could leave when they got the money.
The girl later admitted she had sex with Cole one time the summer before she entered high school and said he knew she was under 18.
Three other teens reported Cole forced himself on them. One girl told a police officer she was watching a movie with Cole at a home in Eau Claire when she was 15, and they had sex — even though she told him to stop and she attempted to push away.
A second girl told detectives Cole, using the fake name, friended her on Facebook in 2016. Hearing he sold marijuana, she contacted him using the social media platform to set up a purchase, and he agreed to sell it to her.
The first time there were no issues, but the second time, the girl said, Cole drove her to Mount Simon Park and he offered her money to perform a sex act. The teen said she told him no. He later sexually assaulted her in the park.
The third girl said Cole sexually assaulted her in about January 2017.
In August 2018, Cole was sentenced to four years in prison followed by eight years of either extended supervision or probation for his role in five 2017 burglaries at four Eau Claire cellphone stores.
According to the criminal complaint in that case:
Police said two fires were started by a man at the direction of Cole.
The purpose of setting the fires was to distract law enforcement during the time of the cellphone store burglaries.