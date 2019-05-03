As Matt Risen stood along the “BluGold Mile” on the UW-Eau Claire campus at last year’s Eau Claire Marathon, he turned to his wife and said he was going to run the race next year. He’s made the statement in the past, but this time, he was serious.
Just weeks after last year’s marathon, Risen’s third child was born. Risen, who described himself as 5-foot-11 and 329 pounds at the time, decided he needed to get serious about his weight.
“If I want to be around to see him graduate high school, I needed to make a lifestyle change,” Risen said. “I was in a truck all day, and I was constantly getting fast food.”
So Risen began a diet, and he started running, preparing to do his first-ever half-marathon.
“My goal was to lose 100 pounds in one year,” Risen said. “I started training, and doing the couch-to-5K program.”
He admits it was a challenge getting started.
“The first thing I noticed when I started running is how old my knees felt,” he said.
As of this week, Risen is down 82 pounds, checking in at 247 pounds. He is running early in the morning, sometimes after work, and frequently with a group that are all on the same diet plan together. He’s eager to have his family see him when he passes through the BluGold mile, at roughly mile 11 of the course.
“They are super-excited to come and cheer me on,” he said. “I just want to finish it without walking, and keeping it under a 12-minute pace.”
Risen is excited about how much his health has improved.
“I have energy to play with the kids,” he said. “They are in sports, so we’re constantly moving. It saved my life, honestly.”
Risen, 41, is a lifelong Eau Claire resident, graduating from North in 1996 and UW-Eau Claire in 2001. Not only did he play football in high school, he was on the Eau Claire Predators from 2002 to 2006, then helped coach the team from 2006 through 2017. Now his weight is suddenly less than when he was in high school. His diet changes include more healthy shakes and cutting out sodas, white bread and pastas.
Runner zigzagging EC streets while training
Jake Smith, 25, moved to Eau Claire in fall of 2016, and he wanted to get to know the city better.
Smith, a New Lisbon native, decided to try running every block of every street in Eau Claire city limits while training for the marathon. He estimates he has only completed about three-fourths of his plan, but added that he has totaled more than 700 miles, largely because he has to backtrack on some of the roads.
“I got the idea from an ultra runner,” Smith said. “I thought it would be a cool idea.”
Smith uses an app to track each of his miles.
“I mark it off on a giant wall map in my office,” he said. “It’s an idea to see the city through a different lens.”
Smith completed the Eau Claire Marathon last year in 3 hours, 29 minutes, 54 seconds. He wanted to run again this year to redeem what he considers was a subpar finish in last year’s hot conditions. His goal this year is to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Smith said he loves doing this race.
“Living in Eau Claire, and being able to train on the course, I just have to do it,” Smith said. “It’s my favorite weekend of the year. It’s really cool seeing the city come alive; it’s neat seeing people come out in droves.”