An Eau Claire man who was originally accused of sexually assaulting two girls has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.
Benjamin C. Heath, 45, 1816 Sun Vista Court, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sexual assault of a child under age 13 and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
For the misdemeanor charge, Judge Jon Theisen placed Heath on one year of probation, fined him $540 and sentenced him to 20 days in jail.
As conditions of probation, Heath must have no unapproved contact with children and write a letter of apology to the victim.
As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the sexual assault charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of battery if Heath pays another $250 fine and successfully completes his probation.
Besides the charges he pleaded to, Heath had also originally been charged with two felony counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 20-year-old woman spoke to an Eau Claire police officer in January 2019 about a sexual assault that occurred 16 years ago.
The woman said the incident occurred at an Eau Claire residence.
The woman said she first disclosed the incident to a former therapist when she was 15 years old.
The woman said she didn’t want to make a report to law enforcement at that time because she was scared.
The woman said Heath had sexual contact with her at the residence. She said she tried to wiggle away but didn’t know what was happening. The sexual contact only occurred on one occasion.
A second police officer met with a 27-year-old woman Jan. 8.
The woman said Heath had sexual contact with her on two occasions at an Eau Claire residence.
Police then contacted Heath and told him he was under arrest.
“I didn’t know I could be charged on accusations,” Heath said.