EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has pleaded not guilty in connection with the September shooting death of an Altoona man at Bergen and Bellevue avenues in Eau Claire.

Xavier M. Thompson, 34, 5613 Otter Creek Court, entered the plea this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com