EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has pleaded not guilty in connection with the September shooting death of an Altoona man at Bergen and Bellevue avenues in Eau Claire.

Michael B. Purnell, 32, 2613 Skeels Ave., entered the plea recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and eluding an officer, and two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

