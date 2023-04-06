EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for drunken driving while carrying a loaded handgun on his lap.
Marvion I. Washington, 26, 2215 Fenner St., pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Washington was also found guilty of an ordinance violation of first-offense drunken driving.
A misdemeanor count of resisting an officer was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.
For the criminal charge, Washington was fined $443 and given the option of spending 20 days in jail or performing 160 hours of community service.
For drunken driving, he was fined $848 and had his driver's license revoked for six months.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle traveling in front of him just before midnight on July 27 on West Clairemont Avenue. The officer believed the driver may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The vehicle’s speed varied. It constantly weaved within its traffic lane, nearly struck the curb multiple times and deviated over the white dotted line on several occasions.
After the vehicle turned onto Fairfax Street, it crossed over the center yellow lines and nearly struck an oncoming vehicle.
The officer then initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Skeels Avenue.
The driver, later identified as Washington, rolled down the driver’s side window.
The officer approached the vehicle from the passenger side.
The officer used his flashlight and saw that Washington had a Glock handgun on his lap with the muzzle facing the driver’s window. Washington’s right hand was resting on the gun and it was partially covered by his shirt.
The officer then drew his service weapon and told Washington to place his hands out of the vehicle and to not touch the gun on his lap.
Washington did not respond to the officer’s commands. Instead, Washington placed the gun under the vehicle’s center console.
After other officers arrived, the first officer opened the passenger door and got Washington’s gun.
Washington ultimately got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.
The officer could smell an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Washington admitted to having been drinking.
Washington showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .147. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Washington was taken to an Eau Claire hospital for a blood draw.
Washington had a concealed carry gun license. Officers didn’t know the gun was loaded until they got it from Washington’s vehicle.