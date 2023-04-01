EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will have the option of spending five days in jail or performing 40 hours of community service for showing a gun at an Eau Claire tavern and attempting to intimidate patrons.

Deshawn C. Batie, 26, 750 Premier Court, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.