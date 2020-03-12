An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for threatening a shooting and arson at a downtown building, and sexually assaulting a young girl on numerous occasions beginning in 2015.
Samuel J. Kuntz, 37, 720 Water St., pleaded guilty Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and no contest to a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
As part of a four-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony sexual assault charge will be amended to a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault if Kuntz has no contact with the girl, commits no new crimes and undergoes an alcohol and drug assessment, anger management and a psychosexual evaluation.
For the other two charges, Kuntz was placed on two years of probation. He must undergo any programming recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint in the sexual assault case:
A girl told Altoona police she was sexually assaulted on several occasions by Kuntz over a three-year period. The girl said the assaults began when she was 5 years old.
Kuntz told police he never sexually assaulted the girl.
According to the criminal complaint in the threats case:
Police responded Aug. 12 to the Community Transition Center, 306 S. Barstow St., regarding a shooting and arson threat.
The CTC is a case-management program that provides a range of correctional services, including urinalysis, in Eau Claire County.
The threat came by phone from the Maple Manor Lounge based on the caller ID.
The call came in at 7:10 p.m. The caller said “I’m going to come in and shoot you and burn the place down.”
The caller then hung up.
Kuntz was identified as a suspect after police viewed video from the Maple Manor Lounge.
Kuntz was a client at the CTC. Between Aug. 5 and 7, he came into the center and was told he needed to be taken to the Eau Claire County Jail for violating his rules.
Kuntz left the building before CTC staff could contact police.