CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man was sentenced Friday to serve one year in jail for sexually touching an eight-year-old boy.
Craig L. Winchell, 38, 4929 Kappus Drive, pleaded no contest in October to one count of third-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, a Cornell police officer interviewed the boy in December 2017. The child said he had been touched inappropriately by the defendant at a house, and that the inappropriate touching happened twice. The assaults took place between January 2015 and January 2017. The boy was eight when the first sexual assault occurred, and nine years old when the second incident happened. Winchell entered an Alford Plea, which means Winchell denies any wrongdoing, but acknowledges the state has enough information to convince a jury that the assault occurred.
Judge James Isaacson said he was perturbed by the seriousness of the crime.
“I’m troubled by your lack of culpability,” Isaacson said before pronouncing sentencing. “No remorse for this act.”
Isaacson eventually followed the recommendations of a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections.
In addition to the jail sentence, Winchell will be placed on probation for four years. The first 60 days in jail will be without Huber work release privileges.
Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell requested three years in prison and two years of extended supervision, even though the pre-sentenced investigation recommended one year in jail.
“I think there is significant amount of aggravating factors,” Newell told Isaacson. “The defendant is showing no remorse. He’s not owning up to it. There also were several allegations made against him when he was a juvenile.”
Defense attorney Bob Thorson said Winchell was “bounced around” in foster care programs as a juvenile. He sought a period of extended supervision.
“He had issues with his parents. There are some intangibles that really need to be brought to the surface, which can be done through supervision,” Thorson said. “He needs to identify risky behaviors.”
Winchell spoke briefly, telling Isaacson that he met with the Department of Corrections officials; he didn’t offer any type of apology.
Winchell was arrested in January 2018 and was initially held on a $2,500 cash bond, which he posted that day. Winchell cannot have any unsupervised contact with juveniles, and he must register as a sex offender.