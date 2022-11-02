EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for stabbing another man in the neck during an altercation at an Eau Claire apartment.

Tony L. Carothers, 48, 2511 Golf Road, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of substantial battery and a felony count of bail jumping.

