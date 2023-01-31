EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for threatening to harm probation agents and other workers at the state Department of Corrections office in Eau Claire.

Joseph M. Teske, 35, 2602 Hallie Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of terrorist threats.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com