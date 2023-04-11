EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid felony convictions for assaulting and injuring another male during a pickup basketball game at the Eau Claire YMCA, and failing to stop after causing a hit-and-run crash and fleeing a pursuing officer while driving on a rim because of a flat tire.

D’Qundray M. Houston, 22, 820 Oxford Ave., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of bail jumping and aggravated battery, a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.