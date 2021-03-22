EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for his role in a robbery.
William W. Null, 40, 817 Broadview Blvd., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Judge John Manydeeds sentenced Null to one year in jail, but stayed the jail term pending further order of the court.
As conditions of probation, Null must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment. Null cannot enter taverns.
Null’s co-defendant, Keri L. Rowan, 33, of Chippewa Falls, was previously sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days in jail in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:25 p.m. May 30, 2018, Eau Claire police were called to Short Street and Fehr Road for an armed robbery, which had occurred five minutes earlier.
A woman reported she was walking on the road with two others when a car stopped near them and Rowan and Null, whom the woman had dated briefly, exited.
The woman said Rowan held a knife in front of her face and told her to get Null’s car back. The woman said Null had allowed her friend to use his vehicle and he wanted it back.
During the incident the woman said she dropped the laptop bag she was holding, and either Rowan or Null grabbed it.
She said Null told her he would return the laptop if she brought his car back.
One of the people walking with the woman said Null also had a knife and threatened to stab another person with them.
Rowan was arrested on May 31, 2018, and detectives found a methamphetamine pipe in her purse.