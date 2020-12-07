CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who repeatedly stabbed his former roommate in September 2018 has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Michael V. Pierce, 47, 3136 Craig Road, pleaded no contest in July in Chippewa County Court to aggravated battery and burglary-armed with a dangerous weapon; counts of armed robbery and possession of meth were read-in and dismissed.
On Friday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the seven-year prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Gibbs also ordered Pierce to pay $8,542 in restitution and $1,036 in fines. Gibbs did give Pierce credit for 815 days already served. While on extended supervision, Pierce cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs or enter taverns. He also cannot have any contact with the victim in this case or his property.
According to a Chippewa Falls Police Department press release, police were sent to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 12, 2018, for a report that a man had been stabbed by his former roommate and former employee, who he identified as Pierce.
The victim said that Pierce went to the victim’s home to confront him about a debt, and Pierce was armed with several knives. Once the victim arrived home, Pierce stabbed him several times. Pierce then forced the victim to go to an ATM to withdraw money. Pierce took a bicycle as he left the victim’s home.
The victim then went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were able to locate Pierce on the bicycle, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Online court records show Pierce was convicted of disorderly conduct in Marathon County in July 2018.