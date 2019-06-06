CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of breaking into at least four homes in Chippewa County in September 2015, where he reportedly took laptops, video game systems, jewelry and other household items, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation.
In May, Damion S. LaRonge, 39, pleaded no contest to two counts of burglary to a building in Chippewa County Court.
On Wednesday, Judge Steve Cray ordered the jail and probation sentence, along with a requirement that LaRonge pay $18,950 in restitution and court fees. LaRonge also was ordered to have no contact with the victims, and he cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal d rugs, or go to taverns.
According to the criminal complaint, a home in the town of Lafayette was broken into on Sept. 1, 2015. Homes in the towns of Sampson and Cooks Valley were entered Sept. 2, 2015, and a home in Bloomer was entered Sept. 7, 2015. Each of the homeowners said technology like laptops and video game systems, or items like silverware and jewelry, were taken.
In June 2016, Ashli C. Salzwedel, 32, 2307 Orchard Place, Eau Claire, was being interviewed by law enforcement when she admitted to five break-ins that she and LaRonge conducted in fall 2015; she pointed out one of the houses they entered. Authorities learned that LaRonge had pawned several pieces of jewelry and that LaRonge had stored more of the stolen items in a storage shed. They obtained a search warrant for the shed and located several of the missing items.
Salzwedel also was charged with the break-ins, but charges against her were dismissed in June 2018, court records show.