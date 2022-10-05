EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man skipped his sentencing hearing Wednesday related to the sexual assaults of two girls.

Jesse J. Woodford, 35, 1310 Hoover Ave., pleaded no contest last spring in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under age 16.

