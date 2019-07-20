He may not have been the first person to walk on the moon — everybody knows that was Neil Armstrong — but an Eau Claire man was one of the first humans to hold the moon in his hands.
Chris Lind, a young U.S. Air Force officer with a botany degree when the historic Apollo 11 mission landed men on the moon for the first time a half-century ago, was recruited by NASA to conduct tests on the lunar material the astronauts brought back to Earth.
“The concern was a ‘moon bug’ — a pathogen, bacteria or toxic agent that could affect Earth’s plants or animals,” Lind said last week in an interview at his Eau Claire home.
While the majority of scientists involved didn’t expect to find any such pathogens, they understood the prudent approach was not to assume, but to do rigorous testing to prove the lunar material and the astronauts who touched it could safely be exposed to the general population, Lind said.
Thus, shortly after Apollo 11’s astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, and were quarantined in the Lunar Receiving Laboratory of NASA’s Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, Lind and a team of government and military scientists began conducting experiments on the moon particles. The astronauts had to remain quarantined until the scientists determined the lunar material didn’t pose a threat.
“It was exciting, but it felt grueling at the same time,” said Lind, who retired in 2006 after 14 years as a UW-Eau Claire administrator, ending his tenure as assistant vice chancellor for research and sponsored programs. “It was long, long hours. You had to get this done. You wanted to get the astronauts out of quarantine as soon as possible. They hated it.”
Lind’s role, as a research biologist, was to challenge plants and seeds with moon particles and determine if the exposure had any negative impact.
His team, which was given a mere 145 grams of moon dust and moon chips, conducted tests on 31 different species, including lettuce, corn, pine, ferns, algae, radishes, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Lind carried out the experiments by sticking his hands through a glove box into a sterile, vacuum-sealed part of the lab, where he could sprinkle moon dust on seeds and inoculate seedlings with lunar material to see if it affected their growth. He still has photos of the experiments showing the moon particles had little or no effect on the plants.
“No evidence of any kind of life was found, meaning there’s no way that disease could be caused,” Lind, a native of Rockford, Ill., told the Rockford Register-Republic in January 1970.
Concern about potential exposure to mystery material was serious enough that if Lind or his colleagues somehow punctured a glove, they were to be decontaminated and sent to quarantine with the astronauts.
Only later, Lind said, did he learn of a potential plan to bury the entire lab and the people in it if scientists determined the lunar material contained some dangerous, extraterrestrial pathogen.
With the hoopla over the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing this weekend, Lind acknowledged it’s fun to reflect back on his small role in a momentous effort that historians say involved 40,000 people.
“It was fascinating science, national priority stuff,” he said of his work with the space program, which also yielded such perks as personal copies of the first set of official NASA photos of the lunar landing mission and tickets to a celebratory event at the Houston Astrodome.
“There are not that many people who at that moment were that close to the astronauts or got to work with bits of the moon they brought back,” Lind said. “I actually touched the moon, so to say.”
Lind recalled that the whole country seemed attuned to the space program in the 1960s, and he got caught up in the space race with the former Soviet Union as well, beginning as a 12-year-old when he remembers looking skyward from his backyard after the Soviets launched Sputnik, the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth, and wondering if they were watching him.
Lind, who served in the Air Force for 21 years, said his involvement with space science — something that had fascinated him since he was a young boy but he never imagined would become part of his life — was the result of serendipity. He was assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio to work in civil engineering even though he didn’t have a degree in that field.
Allowed to seek out opportunities that better fit his training, he snagged the assignment as a research biologist for the Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, where he worked with a life support division studying human confinement in space cabins.
In addition to short-term assignments at the Lunar Receiving Laboratory immediately after the Apollo 11 and 12 moon landing missions, Lind also volunteered to be part of an experiment that helped make those landmark space trips possible — and safe.
In March 1968, Lind was one of four human subjects in a three-day simulated space cabin experiment at Wright-Patterson’s Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory.
It was the first human experimentation in altitude chambers following the January 1967 fire on the launch pad that killed Apollo 1 astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee. That tragic accident caused testing in the simulated space chambers to be suspended for 15 months.
The experiment came after extensive work to add fire suppression clothing and equipment to the chamber and was conducted in air that was 70 percent oxygen instead of the more volatile 100 percent oxygen environment used in the fatal Apollo 1 test.
“It was good to get out,” Lind told the Rockford Register-Republic in April 1968, noting that the 5-by-16-foot test capsule was extremely confining and, unlike the Gemini spacecraft, had no windows.
Lind and his fellow experiment subjects also tested food and waste management systems for future space missions, including having all their waste dried and vacuum packed.
During his time working with the space program, Lind said he saw some of the astronauts but never met them.
“They were really looked up to,” he said. “It was a big deal when one of the astronauts was in the building.”
The nation’s excitement, 50 years ago this weekend, when U.S. astronauts rocketed into space to walk on the moon for the first time was off the charts.
“There was a collective gasp and a sense of ‘Holy cow, we went to the moon and back,’ “ he said. “It was like an impossibility that was happening right in front of your eyes.”