EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 28 years in prison related to the sexual assaults of two girls.

Jesse J. Woodford, 35, 1310 Hoover Ave., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under age 16. 

