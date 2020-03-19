The 12th annual Eau Claire Marathon could be moved to the weekend of Sept. 26-27, according to the City Council packet released Thursday.
The event is currently slated to be May 2-3. Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters said no one should be surprised by the proposed delay because of the sheer number of people involved in the event.
The 2019 race officially had 3,915 participants complete the four races: 472 runners in the 26.2-mile marathon, 1,833 in the half-marathon, 956 runners (239 teams) in the four-person marathon relay, and 654 in the 5K (3.1 mile). That doesn’t include the thousands of spectators, 900 volunteers, police and EMS that lined the course. Police spokeswoman Bridget Coit last year estimated the crowds totaled 10,000 across the city.
“It’s unfortunate, because it’s such a signature event for Eau Claire,” Peters said. “We hope it’s just as successful with its new date in September.”
Unfortunately, with the governor’s emergency declaration order limiting crowd sizes in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, “events of that size fall in that window,” Peters said.
“It’s for the benefit of the entire community, and the health of the community,” Peters said.
Council President Terry Weld echoed Peters' comment that it just makes sense to delay the event, and he expects the council will approve the change.
“I’m sure the city will be supportive of that (new date),” Weld said. “It’s a good decision on everyone’s part. It’s for the safety of the individuals participating and watching.”
Race co-director Emi Uelmen declined to comment.
Last week, the Boston Marathon, which is typically held in early April, was also pushed back to September.
The Eau Claire Marathon race course has been changed this year, with the race no longer starting and finishing in Carson Park. Instead, it will be moved downtown. Start times also will be moved up to avoid warmer temperatures later in the day.
While the 2019 event was the 11th year of the event, it was the sixth year that Pat Toutant and Uelmen served as co-directors, after taking over from previous race directors, Karen and Kevin Dreschel. In November 2013, the Dreschels announced they were canceling the five-year-old event, but only weeks later, Scheels and Toutant reached an agreement to take over the marathon, and the race has continued as planned, with steady growth in recent years.