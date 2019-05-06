Eau Claire Marathon race co-director Pat Toutant is proud of how the 2019 event came together. However, the one drawback he has routinely heard in the six years that he has been race director is complaints from runners about having to go uphill into Carson Park at the finish line.
“I think the hill at the end stinks,” Toutant said Monday. “It gives the whole event a feel that it is tougher than it is. The plan is to eliminate that hill.”
Toutant said when the 12th annual Eau Claire Marathon returns May 2-3, 2020, the races will have a new start and finish line. However, the new route is still up in the air.
“It would all be speculation right now. We have not completely redesigned the course,” Toutant said. “We want to keep it fresh; we want to make it better.”
Toutant announced the plans to change the route in an email Sunday night to participants. He said there is a lot of work to be done with city officials in getting some ideas approved.
“We’d love to finish downtown,” he said. “A lot of businesses and restaurants would be open.”
One suggestion was to look at Phoenix Park.
“I don’t know if that is practical and doable,” Toutant said.
Two runners were transported via ambulance for non-serious medical issues Sunday, and a handful of runners were treated on the course for heat-related illnesses.
This is the second consecutive year the temperatures were at or above 60 degrees during the race, and the 2015 race also was a balmy day. Toutant said that with the planned redesign of the race, he also wants to get going earlier in the day.
“We want to start the half (marathon) a little earlier,” he said.
The half-marathon currently begins at 9:15 a.m., but the average finishing time was 2 hours, 19 minutes, meaning it was past 11:30 a.m. when half the field finished.
Officially, 3,915 participants completed the four races Sunday: 472 runners in the 26.2-mile marathon, 1,833 in the half-marathon, 956 runners (239 teams) in the four-person marathon relay, and 654 in the 5K (3.1 mile).
Toutant is upbeat about the responses he has heard from the 2019 race.
“People absolutely love our course and feel it is well-run,” he said. “We’re closing up on what we thought was a great year. We were proud of the whole day. We had record numbers of runners, we had record numbers of spectators, and the city is already cleaned up and looking great.”
Bridget Coit, Eau Claire Police Department public information officer, agreed with Toutant. She said there were nine total medical calls from the race, which isn’t a surprise considering that more than 4,000 runners participated.
“Things went very well. Weather was wonderful for the officers,” Coit said. “For the amount of participants, and the vibrant response of the community, we think it went wonderful.”
Coit said that signs went up on Friday reminding the public which streets would be closed on race day. A total of 35 vehicles were towed off the course Sunday morning, she said. She estimated that 10,000 spectators watched the race in the city.
About 900 volunteers assisted over the weekend. Toutant said checks to the various nonprofits who provided workers will be sent in the next couple of weeks.
While this was the 11th year of the event, it was the sixth year that Toutant and Emily Uelmen have been co-directors, after taking over from previous race directors, Karen and Kevin Dreschel. In November 2013, the Dreschels announced they were canceling the five-year-old event, but only weeks later, Scheels and Toutant reached an agreement to take over the marathon, and the race has continued as planned.