EAU CLAIRE — After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Memorial Day parade and program returns to downtown Eau Claire this year.
But the Memorial Day parade in Chippewa Falls will not return until 2022, organizers say.
"We're a go," said Ron Martin, chairman of the Eau Claire Patriotic Council.
"We're excited we're going to be able to do something. We're excited to honor those who have fallen for our country," he said. "We want to bring families together."
The May 31 parade will follow its traditional route, starting on Barstow Street at Wilson Park, proceeding over the Lake Street bridge, and following First Avenue to its end at Owen Park near Water Street.
Parade units will line up at 8:30 a.m. at Owen Park. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m.
The Memorial Day program will be held following the parade at the Owen Park amphitheater.
Planning for this year's parade and program basically started after last year's events were canceled. An application was submitted to the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department in February, Martin said.
In March, the Parks and Recreation Department "said it's a go but you have to work with the (Eau Claire City-County) Health Department," he said.
The parade application was formally approved by the city of Eau Claire two weeks ago.
"There will be some slight modifications to what has been done in the past, but the intent of honoring those that have sacrificed all for our country will be at the center of our events," Martin said.
The number of parade units will be similar as before including Girl and Boy Scouts, veterans organizations and church groups. Only four of the regular units were uncomfortable being a part of the parade, he said.
"And we're still accepting people as we speak," Martin said.
One noticeable difference will be fewer bands. Regis High School band and the bands from South, DeLong and Northstar middle schools will not be participating.
"The middle school bands probably aren't ready to march yet," Martin said.
But the high school bands from Memorial and North will be there. "They did agree and the Eau Claire school district is allowing them to participate," he said.
Each high school will be limited to 50 band members for the parade.
As for the parade units, "we're recommending they wear masks if they can," Martin said.
People watching the parade are being asked to spread out as much as possible along the route and to consider wearing masks.
"We just ask people to use common sense," he said. "We're asking people to be respectful."
And as a precautionary measure, the Patriotic Council will not allow candy throwing at this year's parade. The decision, in part, was made because children under age 12 have still not been approved to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Martin said.
Contact tracing plans for both participants and parade goers have been formulated if they are needed.
The Health Department "was really helpful and gave us suggestions," Martin said. "They have been wonderful to work with."
The program at Owen Park will be shorter than normal, lasting only about 30 minutes. There will be no featured speaker. There will be special music, a reading of the deceased veterans of Eau Claire County and a reading of Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, Martin said.
"We don't want to draw large crowds. We know people are less comfortable sitting side by side," he said.
The parade and program will still be held in case of light rain. But heavy rain or the presence of thunder and lightning will cancel the events, Martin said.
The Patriotic Council is already looking forward to Memorial Day 2022.
"Hopefully we are a full go for next year," he said.
Memorial Day activities will start on Saturday, May 29. Members of various veterans organizations will hold short memorial and decoration ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery and 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Chippewa Falls
Leroy Jansky of the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council said the annual Memorial Day parade in downtown Chippewa Falls will be canceled again this year.
"We intend to put the parade back on schedule for next year," he said.
But the traditional Memorial Day program, which typically follows the parade at the Irvine Park band shell in Chippewa Falls, will be held at 11 a.m. on May 31, Jansky said.
Memorial Day ceremonies will also be held at 9 a.m. at Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa County and at 10 a.m. at the veterans monument at the Chippewa County Courthouse in Chippewa Falls, he said.