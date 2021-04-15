EAU CLAIRE — Audrey Hoelscher has a 4.0 grade-point average at Eau Claire Memorial, and she is currently taking five advanced-placement courses, earning college credits.
Hoelscher, 17, took the ACT test in February, and received a near-perfect score of 35. Hoelscher took it again with her classmates in March, not sure if she could match her stellar score. To her surprise, she reached the perfect score of 36. Roughly 0.3% of all test-takers get a perfect score, according to ACT Inc.
“I couldn’t believe it at all,” Hoelscher said Thursday. “It was very unexpected. I definitely didn’t expect to get a better score than the first time. I’m just excited.”
Memorial advanced-placement biology teacher Niki Anderson taught Hoelscher last year. Anderson said Hoelscher is the type of person who would downplay the significance of getting a perfect score.
“It’s so exciting, but not surprising,” Anderson said. “She’s a bright young lady, and a top performer in my AP bio class. It’s a pretty outstanding accomplishment. She has great critical-thinking skills.”
Hoelscher, a junior, said she spent multiple hours preparing for the test.
“I put in a decent amount of time every week, and did some practice tests,” she said. “I did study with some friends a bit, but I did a lot alone as well.”
While she took the test in back-to-back months, even the format had changed. Her first time was entirely done in paper booklets, but the second test was done on a computer. Students were allowed to use scratch paper on the math questions.
Math and science are Hoelscher’s favorite subjects; she is currently taking AP calculus, chemistry, music theory, language composition and statistics. She also is a musician; she plays French horn in band, the trumpet in jazz band, also plays the piano, and is a member of the Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony. She’s also involved in the National Honor Society.
Eau Claire Memorial has held in-person classes twice a week this school year, with three days at home. That has brought some challenges, she said.
“In some ways, it’s been positive, to work at my own pace,” Hoelscher said.
However, her advanced-placement courses has meant some scrambling to learn everything needed to prepare for tests, she said. She is looking forward to the district going back to four days a week of in-person learning in May.
Hoelscher hasn’t decided yet where she plans to attend college, or what her major will be. Anderson said Hoelscher’s future is bright.
“I’m really happy for Audrey, and proud of her,” Anderson said. “I’m excited to see what she does.”