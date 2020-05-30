Darton Weaver will remember the acrid smell of tear gas and two men throwing propane tanks to ignite a police precinct. He will not forget seeing teenagers shot with rubber bullets or a Molotov cocktail landing near his feet but not igniting.
Those were a few scenes from several hours Weaver spent on the streets of Minneapolis Thursday night into early Friday morning documenting a protest in response to the death of an African-American man. George Floyd died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
The “traumatizing” incident was personal for Weaver, a member of the Eau Claire North High School class of 2019 who is studying digital media at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
“It’s heartbreaking, not only as an African-American man myself, but as somebody who shops in that same neighborhood,” Weaver said. “Where he got killed is where I walk to the grocery store.”
Despite the potential danger, Weaver showed the protests by taking video and livestreaming on Snapchat and Instagram at @dartxn. It was a memorable, sobering experience for Weaver, who spent most of his time near the Third Precinct headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department, which was eventually set on fire Thursday.
“I wasn’t here because it was neat,” Weaver said. “I was here because I had something bigger than myself to fight for. I had something bigger than myself to document and ensure that other people were aware of what was going on in our world right now … The first way to understand is to be true to self, and you have to understand that by seeing it yourself, and if I can be the one to provide that for somebody else, so be it. I’ll take the risks that are involved.”
On Friday afternoon, shortly after returning to Eau Claire, Weaver spoke with the Leader-Telegram. In his own words, here is what he experienced. The interview has been edited and condensed.
“I arrived around 5 or 6 (p.m.) to the protesting site, and it was an exceptionally organized protest. People handing out brooms and cleaning materials, cleaning the streets from that night before, removing glass from the sidewalk. To find someone without a mask was rare. So many people at the protest were wearing masks (as a precaution against COVID-19).
“One of the biggest impetuses for things shifting in tone was a car in the Target parking lot being lit on fire. No idea how that started, but out of nowhere there was a red sedan in the Target parking lot that was on fire, and you could feel the tone change and the energy change.
“As I interviewed and talked to people across the protest on different sides, one of the biggest things I heard is people repeatedly told me, ‘It’s only a matter of time, it’s going to continue to get worse and worse,’ and sure enough it did. The police came outside onto the roof and were setting up chairs on top of the precinct building, which many people took as an obvious sign that they were going to come out and start pointing or using riot guns with rubber bullets.
“In front of the police station, we have ministers and pastors speaking over loudspeakers, praying together, speaking words of encouragement while we have the police inside the precinct gearing up to ensure that people understood what they could do. People were very, very organized until the police began to put obvious pressure on the situation and show what they had the potential of doing.
“I was over toward Target in the parking lot just filming people singing together, praying and protesting, and something happened. There were flash-bangs going off in front of the police station in the crowd, and everything turned in a matter of seconds. That’s when things really started to escalate. Police were standing behind the building on the other side of the precinct throwing tear gas and flash-bangs into the crowd while snipers lined the rooftop shooting down at people.
“The crowd had started to spread and disperse almost instantaneously. If you could think of a goal that the police had with what they were doing, it would be to disperse the crowd. I would’ve considered it exceptionally successful at the beginning, and something that had the police continued to try and press onward with, I think, could’ve had a whole different narrative. But they stayed in the precinct rather than moving out and trying to control the now broken up various crowds and continued to shoot and throw tear gas.
“People knew that if they went far enough away (from the precinct) it would be fine and began to test how much closer they could come. Tempers flared. An AutoZone next door provided plenty of rocks and whatever else to use as weapons to throw back (at the police). As they knew how far away they could be, people set up barricades against the police and started carting in water, supplies and milk especially to help people getting tear gassed.
“As I saw this all go on, I got hit with a flash-bang and then got hit with a tear gas canister, so the next 30 minutes were me recovering in the medical center. After I came back out, it was an all-out war zone. People were breaking into all the buildings on the block trying to find cover and get out of the streets. When I got hit, we went two blocks down from the precinct, and the tear gas was still affecting everybody over there. You could physically see it in the air like it was a dust storm. Tear gas would affect you 30 seconds before you actually knew what was happening. The second you were able to smell or taste it, you knew it was too late. A second later you had immense pain in your head, and the burning aspect was unfathomable. The time that the canister actually hit me, it was borderline unbearable. Within three steps I went from having complete clarity to ‘I have no idea what’s going on with my body, it feels like I’m dying, my eyes are on fire.’
“We had moved about a block away from where the precinct was. People were standing outside of this clinic and had actually broken in after a little bit. We found two people, one in uniform, who claimed to be part of the military and were there for the protest. Obviously, seeing a white man in uniform in a Black Lives Matter protest was very peculiar. He said, ‘I’m here to help,’ because he knew they were going to burn this building in a second, which sure enough, they were. He ran into the building as it was starting to burn and pulled two kids younger than me out.
“The second thing that happened, three or four men older than me in all black from head to toe and face masks came running in with Molotov cocktails behind us as we’re climbing out of the building. They were throwing them inside just trying to incite the fire in the building, and only one of the Molotovs broke and started a fire that somebody was able to put out with a gallon of milk before the building went up in fire.
“One of the guys with a Molotov had thrown it in our direction, where it hit the ground maybe 4 feet from where we were standing. We were obviously insanely lucky that it did not break or shatter right there in front of us or we may have had a totally different story. That was probably the only moment in the whole night that I was scared scared, because if that would’ve broken in front of me it probably would’ve set everything I was wearing on fire.
“The second time I got tear gassed was right after that, had to recover from that for a while, and then on our way back down to the precinct, the police were running away. They were evacuating at a high, high rate of pace. The minute the police were completely gone, there was a silence that fell over the crowd. The whole tone changed, and many people calmed down. It actually became much less violent.
“People were standing outside chanting thanks and praise, and then we were standing a little ways back from the front of the crowd, and two men dressed in almost all gray with black masks pushed us out of the way and came running at the center of the precinct with propane tanks and tossed them in. The second they came out, the propane tanks exploded on the inside and blew out any remaining windows. It was like a shock wave in the building, and it took a second or two and then the orange and blue fire just erupted, curling up the side of the building. Those two people’s decisions that they made on their own completely changed the proceedings of the entire evening.
“That was when the absolute anarchy started. As the two propane tanks exploded, the fence between the precinct and the crowd immediately came down and people stood on the concrete barricades in front praying, cheering, saying thanks, hugging each other. The crowd at this point was very racially diverse. This was white people, black people, Asian people, Latino people. We’re talking groups of people of all different backgrounds coming up and celebrating, linking hands in front of the fire. Everybody of every walk of life came together with the same goal at that moment, where they knew that this was a statement that was not going to be overlooked. The fire grew, and people were more or less just celebrating: shooting off fireworks, dancing in the street, playing music. There was this jubilancy to what was going on.
“Meanwhile, though, the (nearby) liquor store and tobacco store had begun to smoke, and that started to concern some people. The wind had changed direction and allowed those fires to rekindle, so you had visible fire all around you again. The liquor store exploded, and the blaze fueled by the alcohol pretty much burned that whole block.
“As soon as there was no longer a threat there, we saw a lot more car influx into the area. You had all the nonviolent protesters back together in the middle of the precinct area with the looters and people who were rioting and being increasingly violent moving further and further out. Those you saw protesting were very much still focused on continuing the message and had begun chanting in the center of the precinct.
“Looting was happening. People of all ages, all races spreading out amongst all the plazas in an anarchist free-for-all. A whole new crowd had come in just to do that. We were seeing Caucasian people in GMC Denalis getting out of their cars like it was a family event, putting stuff from the stores in their cars. This was not the protesters turning to looting. This was something that as soon as people of any demographic saw an opportunity to capitalize on something, many people took it immediately.
“I left at about 12:30 a.m. because that was the point it was evident the (National Guard) was shortly going to come.
“I am just out of energy. The tension, the stress that put on my body is very evident. I have a lot of muscle twitchiness. At the peak of the fighting, all you were hearing was the rifles shooting. They’re very loud, and the flash-bangs are insanely loud. My eyes are still puffy and my face is still irritated from the tear gas.
“I think every night this will continue to get more aggressive and more violent and worse on the behalf of the people of Minneapolis until structural change is made. I don’t know necessarily what that means and what will be enough change. I don’t know, but I think it’s clear that we can talk all we want about if what happened, as far as destruction, is the right move. I think anybody still worrying about that is ignorant. Understand it’s going to happen until the right change happens. It’s not a matter of if it should; it’s going to happen. It’s beyond the control of the people who want to try and make that decision. The decision that needs to be made is what are we going to do going forward now, and when a compromise is made, then we’ll see this stop.”