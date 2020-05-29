When SpaceX launches its Demo-2 shuttle from Kennedy Space Center in Florida today — assuming weather allows it — Eau Claire native Charles “Chip” McCann will be closely watching.
McCann, who graduated from North High School in 1996 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from UW-Madison, has worked for NASA since 2001.
“There is a ton of excitement about this launch,” McCann said. “This is the culmination of a long-term strategy. We see the plans we are making coming to fruition.”
This is the first manned launch from Florida in nine years, with the two astronauts on board headed to the International Space Station. There is no return date scheduled for them, McCann said.
“It will likely be about a month,” McCann said.
The timing of the launch is crucial, he explained. Demo-2 was supposed to launch on Wednesday but it was canceled because of weather concerns. The shuttle must launch at 2:22 p.m. today because that is the optimal time related to the location of the International Space Station.
While most people get excited watching the launch, McCann is actually far more interested in viewing the landing, with the shuttle expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean. McCann is a project manager, and his team designs the parachute system for the Orion vehicles.
“We’re leading the technology development,” he explained.
The parachutes used in the SpaceX shuttle are not the ones designed by McCann’s team.
“They ended up choosing a similar solution to what we had done,” he said. “Seeing their system come back and seeing how it works will help us understand how ours will work. I’m really excited to see this happen.”
McCann works at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Like many people, he’s been working at home for the past 10 weeks. So, he won’t be watching the launch on a big screen at work with his co-workers; he’ll be viewing it from home.
NASA grounded its space shuttle fleet in 2011. Over the past nine years, any American astronaut has flown to the International Space Station on a Russian shuttle.
SpaceX, along with Boeing, have worked with NASA on developing shuttles.