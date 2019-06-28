When Evan Pavelski got his first Pokemon starter set two years ago, he thought they were cool collecting cards, but he didn’t know how to play the game.
His mom, Dawn Pavelski, brought Evan and his younger brother, Spencer, to Eau Claire Games and Arcade in downtown, where employees there showed them how to play and compete against others.
Evan, 10, picked up the game at a stunningly quick rate.
“They taught him how to play,” Dawn Pavelski said. “They said he’s smart and understands how to strategize, and play three or four hands ahead.”
Evan was soon defeating all the area competition.
“After a few weeks, a few guys (at the store) pulled me aside and said he is really good at this, and they wanted to sponsor him,” Dawn Pavelski said.
Now, just two years after he began, Evan has become an elite player, and is now winning prize money at tournaments. Evan competed at the 2019 Pokemon North America International Championships June 21-23 in Columbus, Ohio, where he finished in second place in the junior division.
With his high finish, he won $2,500 in cash, along with a $2,500 travel stipend to travel to the world championship this August in Washington, D.C. He also won a free trip for two (including himself) to attend a tournament in Brazil this fall.
Last summer, Evan won a regional tournament in Memphis. He also has competed in tournaments in Madison, Collinsville, Ill., (near St. Louis) and Denver, Colo.
Dawn said they don’t hesitate to hit the road as a family and head to these tournaments.
“We just knew he was really good, and really passionate about it,” Dawn said. “We were encouraged by other Pokemon parents (to go to tournaments). We saw the joy he had from playing, so as a parent, we would go along with his dreams.”
Evan said he enjoys the competition and the sportsmanship of facing other players. However, he admits the opponents at regional tournaments made for daunting competition.
“I was pretty nervous at first,” Evan said. “But you feel you can beat them the more you play them. It’s really nerve-wracking when you are on a stage.”
Evan downplays what makes him excel at the card game. He doesn’t use a coach, but he routinely is playing games online or live against others through Skype.
“Math is my strong suit; it is my favorite subject,” Evan said. “But I go to so many tournaments, and play so many games, I’ve gotten good at playing.”
Dawn said Evan has the right skills to be good at the game.
“He is very intellectual, he is very logical,” she said. “He has the patience of a saint. He does research online.”
The world championship is next, where Evan will compete against players from 35 different countries, according to Pokemon Company International. It is an invite-only tournament where players had to qualify based on earning points at other events. About 950,000 Pokemon players participate in local leagues and tournaments worldwide each year, the company reported.
Evan’s grandmother, Jackie Pavelski of Eau Claire, said Evan’s math skills are definitely a reason he does so well.
“He also likes puzzles,” Jackie Pavelski said. “It is such a strategic game, and you really have got to know those cards well, and what they do. The concentration is so heavy. I just watch it and am amazed by it all.”
While the Pavelskis lived in Eau Claire when Evan started playing, the family has since moved to River Falls, as both Dawn and her husband, Mike, have jobs in the Twin Cities. Evan will enter fifth grade at the River Falls Public Montessori Academy this fall.