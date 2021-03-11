EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Plan Commission will explore the idea of creating a tax-increment financing district along Menomonie Street on the south side of Carson Park. Money could be used for a variety of projects ranging from upgrading roads and utilities to creating a pedestrian underpass.
The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss creating the financing district, dubbed TID 14, at its meeting Monday night. The commission will then make a recommendation to the City Council.
Finance director Jay Winzenz submitted a memorandum to the commission, explaining that the TIF would be a mixed-use district along the Menomonie Street corridor.
"The overall goal for the city's redevelopment effort is to remove and/or rehabilitate old, dilapidated, or functionally obsolete structures; and diversify the city's economic base through the retention/expansion of existing businesses and attraction of new development that will create new employment opportunities and expland the local property base," the city report states.
Project costs include an estimated $3.5 million for the partnership in an expanded 5,000-seat event center, $2.4 million for Menomonie Street improvements, and $1.7 million for bike trail reconstruction, which would include retaining walls, lighting, and the pedestrian underpass.
The district stretches along Menomonie Street from Clairemont Avenue heading east to Ninth Avenue, south to the Chippewa River, or from 10th Avenue, north to Carson Park. It also includes some property west of Clairemont Avenue, ending at Race Street. It contains 31 parcels, valued at about $14.8 million. However, state law allows the expenditure of TID funds within a half-mile of the boundary.
The plan would:
• Promote redevelopment by providing funding for the infrastructure improvements and cash grants to developers, thereby creating new jobs, increasing property values, and encouraging business growth.
• Promote private development of properties along Menomonie Street to better utilize the riverfront, while enhancing public access and amenities.
• Create a safe, appealing and vibrant atmosphere which enourages development of mixed-use, commercial and residential properties within or directly adjacent to the boundaries of the TID.
• Encourage the creation and/or rehabilitation of affordable housing.
• Provide cash grants to assist with site work, utilities, stormwater improvement, including construction of parking and related improvements for an event/recreation/medical center. This is in partnership with UW-Eau Claire, Blugold Real Estate Foundation and Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
• Invest in public infrastructure, such as improvements to intersections at Menomonie Street and Carson Park Drive, or upgrading Menomonie Street to "accomodate additional traffic, the reconstruction of a riverfront recreational trail, the construction of a pedestrian underpass of Menomonie Street, and the replacement of a sewer interceptor."
The goal is to generate sufficient property tax increments within 10 to 15 years to repay the TID.
The state's tax-increment financing law "allows a community to recapture the costs of public expenditures made to stimulate new development and redevelopment, from the property taxes by the development," the city document explains.