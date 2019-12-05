Eau Claire police are investigating an incident Thursday in which a Shawtown residence was struck by gunfire but no one was injured.
According to a post by Police Department spokeswoman Bridget Coit on Nextdoor, a social media app used by people living in neighborhoods to communicate with those in their area:
Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, police received numerous 911 calls regarding sounds of gunfire in the 2000 block of Golden Drive, which is the Shawtown neighborhood on the west side of the city. A vehicle was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers arrived on scene within five minutes and determined nobody was injured but a residence had been struck. Officers, detectives and the crime scene unit were on scene as of about 10 p.m. Thursday.
Initial investigation is leading police to believe this was a targeted incident and that it is not connected with the incident on Moholt Drive earlier this week.
"We understand incidents like this are a great concern to neighbors and community members," Coit said in the post. "These cases are our highest priority. We have officers and detectives working around the clock to try and locate the individuals responsible, and make sure our community continues to be and feel safe."
Police will be providing updated information as it becomes available, the post said.