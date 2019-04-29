Eau Claire police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Eau Claire Deputy Police Chief Matt Rokus said Monday.
“We’re looking for more information,” he said. “Any time you have the death of a young child, it’s very concerning.”
Rokus said police were called to the hospital at 12:42 a.m. Saturday after the child, who was in medical distress, was brought there by family members from an Eau Claire residence.
The child wasn’t breathing and did not have a pulse.
Emergency medical care was provided by hospital staff but the girl was declared dead.
Police then immediately conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the child’s death, Rokus said.
Officers interviewed the child’s relatives and others who were with her when she was brought to the hospital. Officers also went to the child’s residence to collect evidence and any other information that may be connected to circumstances resulting in her death, Rokus said.
The child’s body was taken Saturday to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison for an autopsy.
“It’s typically as much as eight weeks before we have results,” Rokus said, particularly in terms of toxicology results.
No one is in custody in connection with the child’s death, he said.
“We’re still investigating family and those close to the family,” Rokus said. “There’s still work to do.”